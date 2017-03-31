News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Pieology


 Dinner at Pieology, on the north side of Huntington just east of Fifth Ave. it's a build-your-own pizza place, but I got a pre-designed Smokin' Buffalo Chicken pizza for $8.45 and a drink for $1.95. Very tasty. 

- Brad Haugaard 
