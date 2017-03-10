News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia-Duarte Quota Club Disbands
After nearly 63 years of service to our communities, Quota International of Monrovia-Duarte has voted to turn in its charter.
Our members’ work over these many years has been a blessing in many ways to ourselves, and those we served. Our members are grateful for the opportunity to serve where needed, providing help as requested and to make many long-lasting friendships within our cities. Although we will no longer be working or planning philanthropic giving, we will, as individual members, continue to support our community.
Over the years, Quota Club has provided food and financial assistance for the needy, bought hearing aids and otologic exams for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, and contributed to the surgical re-building of an outer ear when deformity inhibited the ability to hear.
We helped hundreds of students from local public and private high schools move on in their collegiate and post-graduate careers with scholarships. In the 50s, 60s and 70s, Quotarians were the main benefactors for a local school for developmentally delayed children, and now, years later, those former students remain our friends as adults.
We were a major force in starting training and advocacy classes for teaching teenagers and their families life skills; in recent years we were a benefactor to the John Tracy Clinic in Los Angeles aiding the youngest deaf children (newborn through infancy) to get a strong start in living their lives amidst the challenges of deafness.
Through Quota International, we’ve contributed to building homes for destitute women and children in India and Southeast Asia, and provided an ambulance and caregiving items for newborns in Central America.
Locally, we created and helped train fire and emergency personnel to give special needs assistance to the disabled and elderly in event of natural disasters. And, we’ve joined with many other local service groups to support areas of special concern to benefit many local residents' causes.
Among our blessings are the many friendships given to us by you, the communities of Monrovia and Duarte. Your generosity, respect and willingness to support what we’ve done over the years was a ray of sunshine and a beacon of hope in Quota’s quest to create a better tomorrow for those we served.
With gratitude,
Laurie Orvis
Secretary
Quota International of Monrovia-Duarte
