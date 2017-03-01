News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Suitbots Robot Team Raising Funds to Compete in Super Regional Championships
The Suitbots, of the Monrovia High School Robotics program, have advanced to the Western Super Regional Championships in Tacoma Washington where on March 9-12 they will be up against 79 teams from the 13 western states for a slot at the World Championships. The money will be used for transportation, lodging, meals and competition fees. Click here to contribute. Tax-deductible robot sponsorships are available. Call 841-1956 for details.
- Brad Haugaard
