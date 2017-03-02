News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Company Reports Smaller Q4 Loss
Monrovia's Staar Surgical reported a smaller net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 than for the previous year's fourth quarter; $200,000 compared to a loss of $800,000 the previous year. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $800,000 compared with an adjusted net income of $500,000 for the same quarter in the prior year. For the full year, the company had an adjusted net loss of four cents per share. https://goo.gl/mORw5p
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment