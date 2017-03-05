News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Council To Study Marijuana


The Monrovia City Council will study marijuana at a special 6 p.m. session (agenda https://goo.gl/GaJNZA) before its regular session this Tuesday. More specifically, it will get an update on Proposition 64 and consider "possible next steps." Prop 64, as a reminder, Proposition 64 made it legal under California law for adults to use and grow marijuana, with the sale of marijuana to go into effect January 1, 2018. https://goo.gl/Bc9tCk

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)