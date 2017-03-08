News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Holden Bill Would Allow Some Disabilities Service Providers to Charge More
Assembly Bill 279, by Assembly member Chris Holden, who represents Monrovia, would allow developmental disabilities service providers to charge more in order to pay their workers whatever minimum wage requirements they face. "Without an increase to reimbursement rates to meet local mandates, many developmental disability service providers may have to shut their doors," said Holden. The bill has passed the Assembly Committee for Human Services on a 6-0 vote. https://goo.gl/lrsNZM
Source: press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment