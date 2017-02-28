News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Company Reports Q4 Loss


Monrovia-based Xencor Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.1 million, or 21 cents per share. It reported a profit for the previous fourth quarter. https://goo.gl/8WiDRds

- Brad Haugaard
