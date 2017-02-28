News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Company Reports Q4 Loss
Monrovia-based Xencor Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.1 million, or 21 cents per share. It reported a profit for the previous fourth quarter.
https://goo.gl/8WiDRds
- Brad Haugaard
2/28/2017
