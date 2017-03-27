News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Attack by Ball Bearing; Girlfriend Too Close; Stuck in Elevator; Ex-Husband Arrested; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 23-26. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Vandalism
March 23 at 11:52 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a residence in the 800 block of E. Foothill. The reporting party was at home when she heard glass break. A ball bearing came through the front window. It is unknown if the ball bearing was intentionally shot through the front window by a BB gun or if it came off of a vehicle, as the location is in close proximity to the street. The investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order / Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 2:49 p.m., an altercation was reported at a residence in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia. The altercation was between a male and female that are involved in a dating relationship. Officers arrived and contacted the female. They learned there is a restraining order against the female and she is not allowed at the location. She stated that her boyfriend punched her. He was not at the location. The female was arrested for violation of the court order and the case will be sent to the District Attorney for filing charges against the male suspect.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a disturbance at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. One of the subjects causing the disturbance was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest and she was arrested without incident.
Battery
March 23 at 7:06 p.m., a battery incident was reported at a residence in the 100 block of N. Mountain. The reporting party advised that the brother of a female resident pushed his sister to the ground and left the area. Officers responded to the location and attempted to get a statement from the female, but she suffers from dementia and could not remember what happened. The female had a complaint of pain to her head and wanted to go to the hospital. Officers called the brother and he said he got into an argument with his sister about her not wanting to live there anymore. He said he was trying to restrain his sister when he lost his balance and fell to the ground with her. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 2:08 a.m., a caller dialed 911 and said she was stuck in an elevator, but didn't know where she was. Dispatchers were able to determine she was at the Metro parking structure in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. Officers arrived and located the female inside the elevator. Upon speaking with her, they realized she was extremely intoxicated and unable to care for her own safety. She was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Trespassing / Unlawful Possession of Access Cards – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 5:19 a.m., a caller reported a male subject sleeping in the lobby of a building in the 100 block of E. Huntington. When Officers arrived, they woke the subject. A consent search, revealed the subject was in possession of two credit cards in someone else's name. The subject said the cards belonged to his aunt and he admitted to stealing them. The subject was arrested for possession of the cards.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 8:32 a.m., a female resident in the 1700 block of S. Mountain called police to report her ex-husband was at the location. She advised he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A computer check confirmed the warrant and he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
March 24 at 12:17 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of W. Palm when they contacted four subjects in an alley. Two of the subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
March 24 at 4:13 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in a parking lot in the 100 block of E. Lime. The victim parked her vehicle in the lot for several hours. When she returned to her vehicle, she found it had been keyed. The victim believes it may be related to an earlier incident where two subjects were arguing with her over a parking space. The investigation is continuing.
Warrants / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 1:15 a.m., an officer on patrol was driving in the 100 block of East Lemon when he was flagged down by a business owner. The officer was told a male and female were drinking alcohol outside in the street. Officers located the subjects and a computer check revealed the male subject had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. When he was searched, the officer found two glass drug pipes on him. He was arrested for the warrants and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 2:01 a.m., a female subject walked into the police station lobby and was waiting for her friend, who had been arrested for warrants, to be released. While waiting in the lobby, an officer saw her drinking alcohol from a bottle. The officer contacted her and told her to pour out the alcohol outside. When she walked outside the station, she tried to drink more whiskey from the bottle, but forgot the cap was on. The officer determined she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety and she was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
March 25 at 2:04 a.m., an officer was providing extra patrol to a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington when he saw an unoccupied vehicle that looked like it had been ransacked. He ran the license plate and it returned stolen out of Arcadia. The vehicle was recovered.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving on a Suspended License
March 25 at 1:47 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision at the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington. Three subjects from the accident complained of pain and were treated by paramedics. The driver that caused the collision was driving on a suspended license. He was cited and his vehicle was towed for being unregistered.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspects Arrested
March 26 at 12:50 a.m., an officer was driving in the 400 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious vehicle. He conducted a computer check of the vehicle, which revealed it had been reported stolen. Officers responded to assist and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident. During a search of the vehicle incident to arrest, evidence of fraud and stolen property were recovered.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 1:12 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 100 block of W. Duarte Road. The driver was determined to be driving on a suspended driver's license. During a consensual search of the vehicle, a baggie of heroin and a needle belonging to the passenger were recovered. The passenger was arrested.
Vehicle Tampering
March 26 at 3:46 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Magnolia regarding a male subject breaking into a vehicle. The officer arrived and found a subject lying inside of a vehicle. The subject was detained. The owner of the vehicle responded and completed a private person's arrest for vehicle tampering. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Theft / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 2:21 p.m., a female subject was reported for taking beer from a location in the 700 block of E. Huntington without paying for it. The suspect stayed at the location in a vehicle and was detained by officers. A computer check revealed she also had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested for the theft and the warrant.
Domestic Battery
March 26 at 2:49 p.m., a fight in progress between a male and female was reported in the 100 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and detained both parties involved in the fight. The two are involved in a dating relationship. During the investigation, it was determined the female subject was the primary aggressor. She was arrested for domestic battery.
