Photo Of Pistols Causes Concern Among Monrovia High Community
A photograph circulating on social media of four pistols with the caption, "I've had enough get ready for Monday MHS," has caused a lot of concern, but Monrovia School Board member Rob Hammond has posted that, "Rumors are running rampant. There is no lock down on any of our sites. There is no unusual activity and aside from rumors it is business as usual." He adds that, "If there were the potential of any of your children being hurt the school board, district office, and the school site would have contacted you and if need be closed the campus. The safety of the people on campus is our first priority."
- Brad Haugaard
