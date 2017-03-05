News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Clifton School Is 'A School to Watch' | Yuille Honored | School Finances Okay
At its Wednesday meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will, among other things ...
~ Honor Principal Jennifer Jackson and the teachers and staff of Clifton Middle School for being named a “School to Watch,” by the California Distinguished Schools Association.
~ Honor 2017 Golden Apple recipient Joannie Yuille, for her service to the community and students.
~ Certify, as required by law, that it can meet its financial obligations. The board is going to say that yeah, it can, that "we are able to meet our financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years."
- Brad Haugaard
