News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

History: Japanese Family's Experience Farming in Monrovia


Story of how a Japanese family grew and sold strawberries in Monrovia and their internment experience during World War II. Here.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)