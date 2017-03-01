News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
History: Japanese Family's Experience Farming in Monrovia
Story of how a Japanese family grew and sold strawberries in Monrovia and their internment experience during World War II.
Here
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/01/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment