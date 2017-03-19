News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Canyon Oaks Named a Model Continuation High School
Monrovia's Canyon Oaks High School has been named a 2017 Model Continuation High School by the state "for its high percentage of graduates accepted into four-year universities [20-30 percent], rising test scores and culture of preparing at-risk youth for college and career." Comment: This is really quite remarkable as continuation high schools are often little more than baby sitting services with the number of grads going to college is closer to zero percent. https://goo.gl/XM7GNt
