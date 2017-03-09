News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Three More Catalytic Converters Stolen; Bicycling While Drunk; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 6-8. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 413 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Grand Theft
March 6 at 8:55 a.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia. The victim reported that someone stole her catalytic converter from her parked vehicle during the early morning hours. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 12:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of E. Cherry Avenue regarding a disturbing family member who was refusing to leave. A computer check revealed an outstanding warrant for the subject. He was arrested and later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 1:55 p.m., a citizen called police to report a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Mayflower and Huntington. An officer responded to the area and stopped the driver for vehicle code violations. The investigation revealed the driver also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and during a search, narcotics were located. The suspect was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Commercial Burglary
March 7 at 12:44 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a burglary alarm activation. Upon arrival, they discovered a broken front window to the business. Officers searched the business, but did not locate any suspects. A responsible person arrived and it appears that there was no loss from the business. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 7 in the early morning hours, two grand thefts of catalytic converters were reported to police. Both thefts occurred sometime overnight. The thefts occurred in the 200 block of W. Cherry Avenue and the 1200 block of S. Primrose Avenue. The investigations are continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 3:18 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a subject riding in and out of traffic in the middle of the street on a bicycle. Officers arrived and located the subject still riding in and out of traffic. The subject was determined to be intoxicated and he was arrested. He was held for a sobering period and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 4:47 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington Drive called police to report several subjects inside the location concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects was uncooperative and struggled with officers. He was eventually taken into custody. All three were arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Suspicious Vehicle / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 2:13 a.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Mountain and Lemon. Officers arrived and contacted two subjects. A computer check on one of them revealed a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
