Making Monrovia a Science Center | Taking Back the Parks | Wine Walk | Easter Events | Etc.
In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/BDNGqu), City Manager Oliver Chi reported that ...
~ The city and Monrovia-based Oak Crest Institute of Science are working to make the city even more attractive to science companies. "Increasingly," Chi writes, "Monrovia is developing an underground reputation as a location where emerging science-based companies should consider locating." Plans involve enhancing science education and helping science companies.
~ The city council will "discuss how the city can take back our parks and our streets" at tonight's (March 21) meeting. A discussion of homelessness.
~ The Council will consider formal approval of the Encinitas Historic District at its April 4 meeting.
~ The Fire Department is using a new software system by Veoci to make the fire inspection process more efficient. it sets up quarterly inspections, creates digital forms that fire personnel can complete on an iPad.
~ Monrovia's first Wine Walk is scheduled for Aug. 26, in Old Town. The idea is you go into local businesses, drink different wines and explore what each business offers. Music, too.
~ Jim Emett will retire after 26 years of service with the Monrovia Police Department. His retirement celebration will be April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel. $35 per ticket. RSVP to Lori Le Veque at 256-8098.
~ Monrovia's Police Explore Post is holding Chipotle Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tell the cashier you are supporting the fundraiser at checkout.
~ Easter Egg Hunt and Healthy Kids Day will be held at Recreation Park on Saturday, April 15. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. There will be arts and crafts, face painting, carnival games, petting zoo, toddler activities, tours of the Monrovia Historical Museum, and food trucks.
~ And hop on over to Library Park on Saturday, April 15, from noon to 2 p.m., to get a free photo taken with the Easter Bunny.
~ The 7th annual Fountain to the Falls Run / Walk and health fair will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 7 a.m. The 6.38-mile out-and-back race, from the Library Park Fountain to the Canyon Park Waterfall, is limited to 325 participants. Early registration ($35) now through May 10. Event day registration is $45. For more information, contact the Public Services Department at 256-8246.
~ Youth Soccer starts this Wednesday, March 22, at Recreation Park. For more information, contact the Community Services Division at 256-8246.
- Brad Haugaard
