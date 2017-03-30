News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Men In Hoodies Break Into Store for Sunglasses; Elderly Man Rams House With Car; Car Driver Shot on Duarte Road
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for March 27-29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 413 service events, resulting in 83 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 27 at 5:23 p.m., an injury traffic collision involving a solo driver who struck a parked vehicle at El Dorado and Encino was reported to police. Officers responded and found the driver had sustained a facial injury. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver is believed to have been impaired by prescription medication. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 28 at 12:36 a.m., dispatch received an alarm activation at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the front glass door had been smashed. The location was searched, but no suspects were located. Officers viewed security video, which depicted three suspects in hoodies breaking out the front glass door. The suspects entered the business and took expensive racks of sunglasses and fled the location. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
March 28 at 9:19 a.m., an elderly male subject gained access to the keys to a family vehicle and backed out of the driveway of the home. The subject accelerated, crossed the street and collided into his neighbor’s house. Although the home sustained damage, it remains inhabitable. The investigation revealed the elderly male has a suspended license. The subject was cited and the vehicle was impounded.
Mail Theft
March 28 at 12:07 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of S. Fifth Avenue called to report a theft of mail. He reported that the complex mailbox had been pried open and mail was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Firearm
March 29 at 5:03 p.m., an assault with a deadly weapon was reported to police. The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in front of a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte Road. A male passenger was also in the vehicle. A male suspect approached the vehicle on foot and fired four shots, striking the victim. The victim drove to his home in Duarte and contacted police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
