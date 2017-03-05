Monrovia to Developers: One-Time Fee or Regular Tax? Pick One

At its Tuesday, March 7 regular meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/rW4drs ), the Monrovia City Council will consider a proposal by city staff to give developers of residential units the option to opt out of the one-time Art in Public Places and Fire Services fees "if the developer forms and elects to be a part of a CFD [Community Facilities District] to fund ongoing City services into the future." So, as I understand it, they could get out of one-time fees by agreeing to a permanent tax. https://goo.gl/WbYjjP
- Brad Haugaard
