Council to Vote on Putting Sales Tax on November Ballot

At its Tuesday, June 4, meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/oJoNJ8) the Monrovia City Council will consider calling a special election on November 5, 2019 to ask Monrovians to pass a .75% city sales tax to prevent the county or state from grabbing the money. https://is.gd/0Wnrul
The idea is that by increasing sales tax to the maximum level permitted by the state, that would make any new sales taxes passed by the county or state irrelevant in Monrovia.
The wording on the ballot measure would be as shown above.
The main uses for the tax money would be:
- To upgrade the Community Center.
- Achieve a AAA credit rating (meaning cheaper money if the city has to borrow).
- Give money back to residents.
- Capital and infrastructure improvements
- "Community Priorities," meaning affordable housing, youth programs, crossing guards, etc.
