Canyon Oaks/Mountain Park Library Being Dedicated to Stallers

Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park School will dedicate its library in honor of Bruce and Mariellen Staller on Monday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m.
"Mariellen, who recently passed away, dedicated countless hours alongside Bruce to the schools, and had an immeasurable impact on students! Due to their hard-work and dedication, the schools' library now houses more than 7,000 volumes and periodicals, as well as multiple multi-media sources."
If you'd like to attend, RSVP to Shershonna Huff at shuff@monroviaschools.net.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment