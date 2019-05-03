News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Canyon Oaks/Mountain Park Library Being Dedicated to Stallers

Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park School will dedicate its library in honor of Bruce and Mariellen Staller on Monday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m.

"Mariellen, who recently passed away, dedicated countless hours alongside Bruce to the schools, and had an immeasurable impact on students! Due to their hard-work and dedication, the schools' library now houses more than 7,000 volumes and periodicals, as well as multiple multi-media sources."

If you'd like to attend, RSVP to Shershonna Huff at shuff@monroviaschools.net.

Source: Monrovia Schools press release

- Brad Haugaard
