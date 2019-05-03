School Board: Replace Heat and A/C at Plymouth and Clifton; Mental Health; Etc.

https://is.gd/rDewAt) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Consider replacing the heating and air conditioning systems at Plymouth and Clifton schools, using state money. https://is.gd/LGw7GH
~ Receive an update on school district efforts to promote mental health awareness.
~ Receive an informational report on the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) Plan for Canyon Oaks High School by Flint Fertig, Director of Adult Education & Alternative Programs.
~ Consider an agreement with the LA County Office of Education - through its Center for Distance and Online Learning - to implement "Scale Up!," a professional development program. https://is.gd/CJb6Z3
- Brad Haugaard
