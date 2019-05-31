News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Former Monrovia High Teacher Honored by Citrus College
Medina graduated from Citrus in 1995, went on to the University of La Verne where he earned his bachelor's degree in political science (1998) and master's degree in education (2000), then accpeted a position as a political science teacher at Monrovia High School, where he was known for his engaging style and ability to motivate students. In addition to teaching, he coached the girls' volleyball team and served as adviser to the Key Club.
In 2007 he launched his own business: Packing House Wines. In its first year, Packing House Wines was recognized as the Claremont Chamber of Commerce "Business of the Year." Since then, it has developed from a small boutique to a full-sized wine bar and restaurant located in the Claremont Packing House.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 5/31/2019
