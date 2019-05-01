News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
What's With Bags of Meat in Foothills?
Residents on and around Norumbega in north Monrovia have more than once noticed bags of meat left on the street and are wondering if the meat might be poisoned. Resident Sandi Warren, posting in NextDoor, said that yesterday she and a friend found the bag of meat shown here in the 600 block of Norumbega. She writes: "We were able to flag down a policeman who called another policeman and then they took the bag. They said it would go to the Fish and Game Department for analysis."
- Brad Haugaaard
Posted by Brad at 5/01/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Are there Australians trying to get at the feral cats?ReplyDelete
Someone really resents having to lock their trash bin?