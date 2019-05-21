News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Tulip: I'm Shy But I'd Love a Loving Home

A note from Tulip (A464793): Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, but who cares about them ‘cuz Tulips Rule! Hey, guess what? My name is Tulip and I am an extraordinary cat. A rare breed of special loveliness. That’s what the nice volunteers at Pasadena Humane tell me. They have been very patient. When I first got here, I just wanted to hide. I didn’t want treats or pets or even friends, but kind words of encouragement have worked wonders. Believe it or not, I hung out with a few fellow felines the other day in the Cat Communal Room. I have 6 roommates so it was bound to happen. Please visit me at the Pasadena Humane Society. I’m shy, but I’d love to live in a loving home. Do you have one?

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.  View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.  Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
