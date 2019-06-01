News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Need a Piano? Get One and Benefit Monrovia Historic Preservation Group


Monrovia Historic Preservation Group is selling a baby grand piano with its bench for $2,000. All proceeds benefit the group. https://is.gd/QCAF7h

- Brad Haugaard
