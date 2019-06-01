News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Need a Piano? Get One and Benefit Monrovia Historic Preservation Group
Monrovia Historic Preservation Group is selling a baby grand piano with its bench for $2,000. All proceeds benefit the group.
https://is.gd/QCAF7h
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/01/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment