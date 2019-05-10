News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Schools Issues Measles Warning

A measles warning from Monrovia School District:

Monrovia Unified fosters a culture that promotes the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and parents. Given the recent measles outbreaks in the United States, the chance of exposure to this illness is increased at this time.

Below you will find information and steps to help protect yourselves and our students.
  • Measles is highly contagious. A person can spread the disease to others before experiencing symptoms, which include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and body and which typically appears 10 to 21 days after the exposure.
  • Most people who have not been immunized risk getting the disease if they have contact with the virus.
  • About 90 percent of people who have never been immunized become ill seven to 21 days after exposure. The disease can be spread from one person to another before the rash appears.
If you have reason to believe you have been in contact with a person with measles, please contact your healthcare provider for immediate treatment.For more information about measles, please visit: bit.ly/2LxX2nC

