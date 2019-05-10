Free Tour of Historic Anderson House for Ladies

The Monrovia Historical Society will hold a special, free "Tour for Ladies" of the Anderson House museum (215 E. Lime) on Friday, May 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. Antique linens, clothing, old cookbooks with recipes for biscuits, cakes, cookies and pickles. What life was like in 1886. City Historian Steve Baker will talk about what women did to help create Monrovia. Feel free to wear a hat or lace "doodad," or regular clothes.
Tour includes homemade cinnamon rolls made by a Danish master baker.
RSVP requested (text or call) 626 675-8323.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment