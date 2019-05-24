News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovian Sentenced to Life for Multiple Rapes
Monrovian Jason Chung Chien Yu, 43, has been sentenced to life in state prison after being convicted him of 12 felony charges Thursday for the kidnappings, assaults and rapes of four women over a five-year period.
- Brad Haugaard
5/24/2019
