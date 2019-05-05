Monrovia's Population Is ... Down!

According to the Community Development Department's "Over the Counter" blog, the latest stats show Monrovia's population has ... decreased.
By 0.1 percent. LA County's population has also gone down a bit, though the state's population is up 0.5 percent. https://is.gd/fkwuEu
Comment: Hmm. Hard to fathom. I hadn't noticed homes getting emptier, and all those new multi-unit developments next to the train station. Maybe its that the kids are moving out of town since they can't afford to live here anymore.
- Brad Haugaard
Of course!! Monrovia is getting way too expensive and the crime rates are getting out of controlReplyDelete