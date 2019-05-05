News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Population Is ... Down!

According to the Community Development Department's "Over the Counter" blog, the latest stats show Monrovia's population has ... decreased.

By 0.1 percent. LA County's population has also gone down a bit, though the state's population is up 0.5 percent. https://is.gd/fkwuEu

Comment: Hmm. Hard to fathom. I hadn't noticed homes getting emptier, and all those new multi-unit developments next to the train station. Maybe its that the kids are moving out of town since they can't afford to live here anymore.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

1 comment:

  1. LadybugMay 5, 2019 at 2:05 PM

    Of course!! Monrovia is getting way too expensive and the crime rates are getting out of control

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)