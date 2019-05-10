Recalling Successes During This School Year

Monrovia Schools Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian recalls successes throughout this school year:
This school year, Monrovia Unified students have excelled in District programs such as Code to the Future, robotics, performing arts, and so much more. With summer fast approaching, our students are immersing themselves into end-of-the-year projects and performances and are excited to share these with our community.
In April, we celebrated the performing arts when 50 students from Wild Rose School of Creative Arts performed their spring production of Disney's "Lion King Kids Jr." On April 29, students traveled to the Ahmanson Theatre to perform as part of the Disney Musicals in Schools grant, ending their 17-week training course with theater professionals.
On April 18, the District's five elementary schools came together to participate in the second annual Next Generation Math Bee, with the Mayflower Mariners claiming the top prize. The event nurtured mathematical skills in our students.
At the middle-school level, Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School held a device rollout, distributing Chromebooks to all students. Additionally, sixth-grade students learned about brain and lung specimens on April 23 during a crash course with Sonia Maljian, director of laboratory services at Methodist Hospital.
Finally, congratulations to our robotics teams from Clifton Middle School and Monrovia High School, who competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championships in Houston, Texas. They worked so to achieve this highest level of competition.
For more information about the great programs and events in Monrovia Unified, read below and visit our website at www.monroviaschools.net.
