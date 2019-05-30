Monrovia Police: Drugs and Alcohol and Shoplifting; Thefts from Cars; and So Forth

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 23-29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 417 service events, resulting in 98 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On May 23 at 4:20 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported in the 200 block of E. Greystone. The vehicle was observed driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle. The driver was contacted and he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Shoplifting
On May 23 at 6:21 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect selected various items and exited the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. The suspect dropped three of the four items prior to leaving the scene. Officer’s arrived, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On May 23 at 7:32 p.m., officers witnessed a subject illegally dumping trash from her vehicle in the area of W. Central and Mayflower. They initiated a traffic stop and discovered the subject also had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
On May 23 at 9:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Madison and Colorado regarding a subject who was possibly intoxicated. The subject was located and found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
On May 23 at 10:33 p.m., officers made contact with a male and female subject at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The subjects consented to a search of their persons. The female was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and the male subject was in possession of controlled substances. The male subject also had an outstanding warrant. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On May 23 at 11:40 p.m., an officer saw a male subject using the electricity from a business in the 700 block of W Huntington. The subject was contacted and the officer began an investigation. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
On May 24 at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Shamrock regarding two parked vehicles that were struck by a third vehicle. Officers conducted an area check and located the suspect vehicle. No driver was found in the vehicle, but the registered owner was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 24 at 1:27 a.m., officers made contact with a male subject at the rear of a closed business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 1:33 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male subject was being detained inside their store for shoplifting. Officers arrived and, after an investigation was conducted, the subject was arrested and taken into custody. The stolen property was returned to the store.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 5:49 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Stedman called police to report a suspicious female subject walking on his street and behaving strangely. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who immediately dropped a bag of methamphetamine on the ground. The officers determined the subject was under the influence of methamphetamine. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On May 24 at 9:43 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Elfwood regarding a suspicious vehicle. The caller said a person in the vehicle knocked on her door and then fled when she answered. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A computer check of the subjects in the vehicle revealed the male passenger had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 25 at 1:41 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim had parked in the lot and went into the gym. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet, which contained several credit cards and his driver's license. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 25 at 1:49 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Genoa walked outside her home to her vehicle and found that someone had entered it and took vehicle documents. Her AAA card and two pairs of sunglasses were stolen. The vehicle was not locked. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated subject near the area of Walnut and Monterey. The subject was located and found to be on parole and in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
May 26 at 12:55 a.m., a caller reported that items were missing from his residence in the 300 block of Wildrose after returning from vacation. Officers responded and the investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 3:15 a.m., a caller reported an intoxicated subject near their residence in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded and found the subject in the caller’s backyard. Officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
May 26 at 12:50 p.m., a caller reported her vehicle was broken into while parked in the 900 block of S. Shamrock. Her purse was taken and one of her credit cards had been used at a local business. Officers responded and the investigation is ongoing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 10:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation in the area of Peck and Longden. The investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 3:37 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a male and two females smoking a controlled substance in a parked vehicle. Officers made contact with the three subjects and the investigation revealed the male subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 27 at 10:55 a.m., a caller reported that his vehicle and another vehicle were entered during the night and miscellaneous property was taken. The vehicles were parked in the 400 block of Scenic Drive and were unlocked. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 28 at 7:06 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of Monrovista. The victim stated that while her vehicle was parked on the street during the night, a window had been broken and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
May 28 at 7:42 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of W. Huntington and saw a vehicle that appeared suspicious. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered.
Vandalism
May 28 at 10:04 a.m., employees working at a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle heard their front glass window shatter. None of the employees saw what happened. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 28 at 1:01 p.m., a caller reported his vehicle was broken into in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue and that personal property that was inside the vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
May 28 at 7:58 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance between a father and son in the 400 block of Hurstview. Officers arrived, but the father had left the location. The investigation revealed the father had committed domestic battery against the mother. Officers were unable to locate the father for his statement. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
May 29 at 3:18 p.m., a caller returned home to the 200 block of Highland and discovered two male subjects inside her residence. She called police. Officers arrived, but the subjects had already fled the location in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shoplifting at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. They arrived and detained a female subject. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and had an open wound from a recent injection. She was arrested and released on a citation. Monrovia Fire Paramedics were called to treat her open wound.
No comments:
Post a Comment