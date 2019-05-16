Monrovia Police: Ammo and Drugs; Shoplifting; Antique Watch Theft; Bicyclist Hit By Car; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 9-15. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 465 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
May 9 at 6:11 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report he parked his vehicle in the parking lot and worked the night shift. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, he noticed his vehicle door was open and wires were hanging down from the steering column. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 9 at 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Monterey and Huntington. A motorist was traveling east on Huntington and was rear-ended by another motorist. One driver had a complaint of pain to his neck area. He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but did not want to be transported to the hospital for further treatment. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
May 9 at 7:36 p.m., a resident from the 200 block of E. Evergreen called to report his vehicle stolen. The resident parked his vehicle in front of his residence during the day, when he walked outside he realized his vehicle was no longer there. An officer responded and completed a report. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Felon in possession of Ammunition – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 2:23 a.m., officers were patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill when they saw a subject who they recognized from prior contacts. A warrant check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was detained and arrested per the authority of the warrant. Further investigation revealed the subject, who was a felon, was in possession of ammunition as well as in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
May 10 at 2:42 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1400 block of California called to report a burglary. The suspect(s) entered the business by climbing a brick wall and cutting the barbed wire on the north east side of the location. They then cut the locks on several utility boxes located on utility trucks and stole miscellaneous tools. An equipment truck was also taken and recovered in Pomona on the same day. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Missing Person Located
May 10 at 5:35 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Norumbega called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in a private driveway. Officers responded and located the vehicle. The vehicle had collided into a planter causing minor property damage and damage to the vehicle. There was a solo elderly occupant who was reported as a missing person. The occupant was not injured and a family member was notified.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 7:19 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman called to report that an adult female, who has a restraining order against her from being on the property, entered the house by removing a screen and climbing through a window. The female fell asleep on the sofa and was discovered by her brother. Officers arrived and arrested the subject per the authority of the restraining order. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
May 10 at 3:19 p.m., an employee from the 3000 block of S. Peck called to report a stolen vehicle. The business purchased a vehicle that turned out to be stolen. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division. The vehicle had been stripped of parts before the business purchased it. The vehicle was recovered and stored.
Shoplifting / Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 6:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred. A male subject concealed items and walked out of the store without making any attempts to pay for the merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject who was also on parole. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
May 10 at 7:24 p.m., an employee from the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifting that had just occurred. A male subject and a female subject both concealed merchandise and exited the store without making any attempts to pay for the items. Officers arrived and located the subjects. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody for shoplifting.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 12:55 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle code violation and stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Colorado. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and the subject was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 5:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious vehicle stopped near several closed businesses. The officer contacted the occupants and discovered one subject was on probation and the other was a sex offender. While the officers were talking with subjects, one of the subjects removed a baggie containing a controlled substance from his pant pocket and threw it. The officer saw this and arrested the subject. A search of the vehicle revealed additional narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia. The subject was taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking.
Vehicle Burglary
May 12 at 7:17 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Central walked outside their home and discovered someone had burglarized their vehicle sometime during the night. The third row seat was taken from inside their Chevrolet Tahoe. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 12 at 2:07 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Duarte walked outside his apartment and discovered someone had stolen his silver Honda Civic. He did not give anyone permission to take his car. Officers responded and had the vehicle entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 13 at 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of California called to report a theft. Packages were stolen from the front porch. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 13 at 12:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle on the report of a theft. A subject entered the store, looked around for a while, then selected antique watches and concealed them inside his pant pocket. The subject left the store without paying for the items. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 1:47 p.m., a caller reported a subject was passed out in the alley in the 900 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and located the subject. A welfare check was conducted on the subject and an investigation revealed he was heavily intoxicated and could not care for his safety. The subject was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 1:51 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of E. Duarte. Officers responded and located the subject. A welfare check was conducted and further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of an illegal controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 13 at 2:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the intersection of Huntington and Myrtle. A motorist struck a bicyclist. Officers and Monrovia Paramedics arrived on scene. The bicyclist sustained minor injuries. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Fraud Report
May 13 at 3:30 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona called to report a fraud. The employee reported that a $6,000.00 check was originally written to the IRS, but it was discovered that the IRS never received it. The check was fraudulently cashed by the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 9:09 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of E. Huntington and saw a female he recognized from prior contacts. The officer was aware the subject had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. He attempted to stop the female but she fled on foot. The officer gave chase and set up a containment. With assistance from an airship the female was located and arrested without incident.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 00:36 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington called to report a suspicious person who appeared to be on drugs. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was unable to care for himself. The subject was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking and a sobering period.
Wanted person / Resist Delay – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 10:46 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he noticed a subject looking into vehicles in a parking structure. When the subject saw the officer, the subject fled from the officer through the parking structure. A pursuit ensued and a containment was initiated. Officers, detectives, and air support assisted with the containment. The subject was located and taken into custody. The suspect had a No Bail warrant for his arrest.
Grand Theft Person
May 14 at 12:45 p.m., a victim called to report a theft in the 1600 block of Fifth. The victim reported that approximately one week ago he was walking when a subject approached him and grabbed his backpack from his person and fled. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision – Vehicle V. Pedestrian
May 14 at 1:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. A caller reported that a vehicle was backing out of a parking stall in a shopping center and collided into a pedestrian. The pedestrian complained of pain to her thigh and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Drug Activity / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 5:14 p.m., officers received information that a subject was staying in a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington, who was on probation. Officers arrived and located the subject. A probation search was conducted and the subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and outstanding warrants. A second subject was at the location and also had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was in possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking.
