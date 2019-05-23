Monrovia Police: Car-Window Smashing Burglaries; Two Women Assault Boyfriends; Police Pursue Driver into El Monte; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 16-22. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 388 service events, resulting in 77 investigations.
Driving Without a License/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 16 at 9:01 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. A computer check revealed the driver was driving without a license and, during a consent search, drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
On May 16 at 5:06 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Two suspects entered the business and asked questions about a new phone. Then they forcefully removed three phones from a display case and ran out of the store. They fled the area in a black BMW. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
On May 16 at 9:34 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Ivy called police to report a vandalism to his residence. He left for a short period of time, and when he returned, he saw a hole in the front window of his residence. He found a soccer ball inside his residence that appears to have caused the damage. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On May 17 at 2:22 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1200 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a female subject, walking alone, who appeared to be having difficulty maintaining her balance. The officer stopped and checked on the subject’s welfare. The subject was heavily intoxicated and could not care for her own safety or the safety of others. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Package Theft
On May 17 at 7:09 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Canyon walked outside his home and discovered a package that had been delivered that morning on his front porch had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Paraphernalia Found
On May 17 at 7:42 a.m., an employee of a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington found a used syringe in front of a neighboring store that is no longer open. The caller requested extra patrol. An officer responded, collected the syringe and disposed of it properly.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
On May 17 at 10:05 a.m., a caller reported that two motorists collided into one another in the 1200 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and found that no one was injured. Both parties did not want a police report filed, but instead only wanted to exchange information.
Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 17 at 7:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious person in a hotel parking lot. The officer contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. A search incident to arrest located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the subject’s possession. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 18 at 1:13 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject in a park after closing hours in violation of the City Municipal Code. The officer stopped the subject, and the subject consented to a search of his person. The officer located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the subject’s possession. The subject was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On May 18 at 2:05 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
On May 18 at 12:18 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of N. Canyon reported her vehicle had been burglarized. Her vehicle was parked on the street. She witnessed a male and female subject break her car window. The suspects stole her purse, which was on the front seat, and fled the area in their own vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
On May 18 at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a residential burglary alarm call in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista and confirmed a burglary had occurred. Officers discovered the point of entry, which was an open second story window. No suspects were located and the investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On May 19 at 2:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Violation/Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
On May 20 at 6:38 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1500 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued onto the 210 Freeway. The vehicle failed to yield for several miles, so the officer initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued into the City of El Monte. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was arrested.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On May 21 at 4:11 p.m., multiple callers reported a female subject hitting a male subject in the 900 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and detained both subjects. The investigation confirmed the female had assaulted her boyfriend, causing visible physical injuries. The female subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
On May 21 at 10:01 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle called police to report his girlfriend was hitting him. He left the apartment and waited outside for the officers. The female subject retreated into the apartment and would not exit for some time. Officers were eventually able to convince the female to exit. The investigation revealed the female was the primary aggressor in the fight and she was arrested for domestic battery.
Vehicle Burglary
On May 22 at 7:14 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. The victim called to report his vehicle was broken into while he was eating at restaurant. The victim walked outside to return to his vehicle and found a window had been smashed and personal property was taken from inside. Investigation continuing.
