Monrovia Transit Program Unpopular With Disabled; Upgrades to Lucinda Garcia Park?

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ In addition to its Lyft program, the city has a transportation program for the disabled, but they don't like it. Chi said the "surprising news" from users is that they don't like the smaller vans, though they're easier to get in and out of. So the city is thinking of "bringing in a different type of ADA accessible vehicle" and also addressing some "minor complaints regarding the dispatch operation," which he said, should be "fully resolved here within the next few weeks."
~ The state has $254.9 million available for park and recreation facilities in underserved communities and Monrovia's Lucinda Garcia Park (Olive just west of Mayflower) could qualify. Monrovia will apply for some of the money to: expand the park into adjacent open space, upgrade play equipment, add safety surfacing at the playground area, add exercise equipment, repair the pathway and upgrade the landscaping, among a few other things.
