County Wants to Get Debris Catcher Off It’s Hands

In his latest report (https://is.gd/JGORRp) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ LA County is done with the debris catcher it instalked at the top end of Highland Place after the Madison Fire to catch debris in case of a flood, and it wants to either remove it or hand it over to Monrovia. Monrovia is evaluating the proposal.
~ Public Works has re-seeded the grass around the band shell at Station Square Park, which has become a bit ratty. It oughta look fine by the start of summer park events.
~ The city Code Enforcement team has been working with a family on Orange Avenue to resolve a code violation related to a large storage container in the front driveway. City staff asked the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley for help. The center sent volunteers to help the property owner move the contents of the container To a backyard shed.
~ During the past year the Veterans Resource Center (in the Library) has helped 1,920 veterans and their family members connect with services and resources.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment