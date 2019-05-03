Monrovia High Students Create Winning Films

The MHS English department (scripts), Theater Arts Conservancy (actors) and Digital Studies Academy (film production) collaborated on PSAs about Suicide Prevention. Five of these films were submitted for judging, and ...
"We are thrilled to report that of the five submissions, two are regional award winners: Regional First Place ('Life in the Black') and Regional Honorable Mention ('You Are Not Alone')! Winning students will be honored by our MUSD School Board at the meeting on May 8th and at a Red Carpet Award Ceremony at the historic Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on May 21st."
