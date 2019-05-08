News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Evensong at Eastertide

The choir of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present Evensong at Eastertide on Sunday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at the church, 122 South California Avenue at Foothill Boulevard in Monrovia.


The Rev. Dr. Julie Bryant will be the officiant for this last Evensong of the 2018-2019 choir season. Eric Werner will be the cantor, and Dr. Zanaida Robles will be guest soprano soloist. The singers are under the direction of St. Luke’s Director of Music, Kent B. Jones.


Music will include the Preces and Responses (Durham Use), the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Mendelssohn along with the Mozart anthem Laudate Dominum (Psalm 117).


A freewill offering will be taken, and a wine and cheese reception will follow in Guild Hall. Choir member Lyn Walsh will be selling her homemade chutney, jam, and marmalade.


- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)