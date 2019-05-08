Evensong at Eastertide

The Rev. Dr. Julie Bryant will be the officiant for this last Evensong of the 2018-2019 choir season. Eric Werner will be the cantor, and Dr. Zanaida Robles will be guest soprano soloist. The singers are under the direction of St. Luke’s Director of Music, Kent B. Jones.
Music will include the Preces and Responses (Durham Use), the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Mendelssohn along with the Mozart anthem Laudate Dominum (Psalm 117).
A freewill offering will be taken, and a wine and cheese reception will follow in Guild Hall. Choir member Lyn Walsh will be selling her homemade chutney, jam, and marmalade.
- Brad Haugaard
