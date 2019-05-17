Lyft Prices to Go Up Again; New Debris Basin; Landmark Commercial Building

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/xkupF4) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Another round of price increases for Lyft to go into effect June 1. Lyft costs the city $177,387 per month, but it can't afford more than $100,000 a month, so here are the proposed price increases:
- $0.50 Shared ride for any ride to or from Old Town and the Gold Line Station.
- $2.50 for a shared ride anywhere else in the service area.
- $5.00 for a Classic ride anywhere in the service area.
Staff guesstimates monthly costs will drop down to around $92,000 a month, "which would be well within our transportation program budget." https://is.gd/zTKBh3
- Brad Haugaard
