Lyft Prices to Go Up Again; New Debris Basin; Landmark Commercial Building


At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/xkupF4) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Another round of price increases for Lyft to go into effect June 1. Lyft costs the city $177,387 per month, but it can't afford more than $100,000 a month, so here are the proposed price increases:

  • $0.50 Shared ride for any ride to or from Old Town and the Gold Line Station.
  • $2.50 for a shared ride anywhere else in the service area.
  • $5.00 for a Classic ride anywhere in the service area.

Staff guesstimates monthly costs will drop down to around $92,000 a month, "which would be well within our transportation program budget." https://is.gd/zTKBh3
~  Designating this commercial building built in 1925 as a local historic landmark. It's at the corner of Foothill and Mayflower. https://is.gd/OLjN7y

~ Authorizing an additional debris basin on Highland Place in a canyon in north Monrovia. There is a debris basin at the top of Highland, but there's another drainage point where water comes into the street, at 347 N. Highland. Bowden Development wants to build a three-unit residential project there and has agreed to build a debris basin and arrange for its maintenance. The city would pay the company $300,000 when the work is done, and would get its money back over 30 years by an increased tax on the property. https://is.gd/wJ7cnl

- Brad Haugaard
