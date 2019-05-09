Monrovia Police: Driver Runs Red Light, Injures Another Driver; Cars Windows Busted; Drugs and Drunks; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 2-8. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 450 service events, resulting in 109 investigations.
No-Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On May 2 at 10:18 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista reported an adult female in the laundry room of the complex who was partially undressed and attempting to wash herself. Officers responded and determined no indecent exposure occurred; however, a computer check revealed the subject had a no-bail warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody per the authority of the warrant.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On May 2 at 9:45 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Magnolia and Huntington, when they witnessed a male subject nearly falling on a vehicle as he was walking in the crosswalk. A welfare check was conducted and the subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for his safety or the safety of others. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On May 2 at 11:49 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1400 block of S. Mountain, when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a red light at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI.
Residential Burglary
On May 3 at 11:33 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Foothill returned home and discovered his house had been burglarized within the last three hours while he was away. The suspect gained entry into the locked home and stole several items, including the ashes of the home owner’s deceased wife. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
On May 3 at 2:50 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parker walked outside his home and discovered someone had ransacked the inside of his unlocked vehicle. Several personal items were stolen, including cash. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On May 4 at 2:09 a.m., a male subject reported possible underage drinking occurring at an establishment in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived, but all of the patrons were gone. The male subject who called police was being argumentative and aggressive with employees at the location. When officers spoke with the subject, he was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Vandalism
On May 4 at 12:44 p.m., an employee of a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington walked to her car and discovered someone had shattered one of the windows while she was working. Officers responded and determined no one had entered the vehicle, which was still locked. The caller said nothing was missing from inside her car. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On May 4 at 1:50 p.m., a customer of a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington walked outside the store to her car to leave and discovered someone had shattered one of her car windows. The suspect entered her vehicle and stole her iPhone. Officers searched the area for any possible suspects, but did not locate anyone in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
On May 4 at 2:07 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported a vandalism incident. Someone had thrown a bottle through a window. It is unknown when the vandalism occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
On May 4 at 4:48 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers responded and found one of the drivers injured his shoulder. Monrovia paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital. The party at fault was issued a citation for failing to stop for a red light.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 4 at 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked near the closed businesses. Officer stopped to investigate and contacted a single occupant. The officer obtained consent to search the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft From a Vehicle
On May 5 at 7:22 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Terrado called to report someone had entered her parked vehicle and took items. The vehicle was left unlocked. Investigation continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
On May 5 at 7:49 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Hacienda. The victim reported that someone entered her parked vehicle and took items. The vehicle was left unlocked. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
On May 5 at 9:45 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Mayflower called to report a vehicle had collided into his parked vehicle sometime during the night and fled the scene without leaving their information. Investigation continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
On May 5 at 3:08 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Walnut when he saw three subjects in the alley looking into buildings. The officer stopped and spoke with the subjects. He learned that one of the subjects was on active parole. The officer did a pat down search on the subject and located a needle and small useable amount of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested, transported to the station and booked. He was also found to be on parole and a parole hold was obtained.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On May 6 at 1:48 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 3000 block of S. Myrtle when they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
On May 6 at 10:04 a.m., an employee from a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle called police to report that sometime over the weekend someone forced entry into several storage containers. It appears the containers were rummaged through, but the loss is still being determined. Investigation continuing.
Warrant / Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
On May 6 at 8:14 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a subject near Library Park who had been served a court order to stay away from the park. The officer stopped and detained the subject for investigation. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
On May 7 at 6:08 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Violet called to report his vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. The victim reported his wallet was in the vehicle when it was stolen and his credit cards had been used. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
On May 7 at 7:28 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision near Magnolia and Lime. Officers responded to the location and checked on the welfare of all parties involved. The occupants complained of minor injuries. Monrovia paramedics arrived on scene to treat the parties involved. The motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
On May 7 at 3:12 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report a male and female arguing in the area. Officers arrived and located the two subjects. The female had an active restraining order against her, which she was violating by being within 100 yards of a nearby residence. She was arrested and transported to the station for booking.
Possession of Another Person’s Access Card / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
On May 8 at 7:47 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Norumbega reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers responded and contacted two subjects. A computer check revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were also found to be in possession of access cards with other people's identification. Both suspects were arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On May 8 at 10:20 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a belligerent male yelling at people behind a business loading dock. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He was found to be intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The subject was arrested and later released after a sobering period.
Vehicle Tampering / False Information to a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
On May 8 at 3:36 p.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male subject in the 600 block of Parker. The officer contacted the subject and an investigation revealed the vehicle did not belong to him. The registered owner was contacted and advised that she has a restraining order against the male subject that has not been served yet. The male subject provided someone else's information to officers in attempt to avoid being served with the restraining order. He was arrested for providing false information to a peace officer and vehicle tampering.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
On May 8 at 4:39 p.m., a male subject entered a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck and took merchandise without paying. Officers responded and the subject was apprehended and arrested.
Domestic Violence
On May 8 at 5:19 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1300 block of S. Sherman. Officers responded and contacted the subjects. The investigation revealed the suspect came home upset and intoxicated, and became physically abusive toward his wife. The suspect fled the location prior to officers arriving. A wanted person warrant was issued for his arrest.
Residential Burglary Attempts
On May 8 at 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of W. Duarte regarding a burglary attempt. The resident was home and heard glass breaking. He looked around and found a window had been broken. He then saw someone trying to enter. The resident yelled out and the suspect fled. Officers conducted an area check, but the suspect was not found. Later that evening at 10:39 p.m., another resident in the 300 block of W. Duarte called police to report someone had broken a living room window and gained entry to their home. The investigations are continuing.
