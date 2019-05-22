Officer Montes Appointed Monrovia Schools Resource Officer

Officer Thomas Montes, who has served the city of Monrovia since 2006, has been appointed as Monrovia's new School Resource Officer (SRO) for the 2019-20 school year.
Montes is well-known at Monrovia Unified, having worked closely with many of the District's site administrators in the past, ensuring that Monrovia schools remain a safe and nurturing learning environment for students.
"Officer Montes has been a support to Monrovia Unified schools in his career as an officer, and he has responded to calls from various schools to provide support and guidance during difficult situations," said Jennifer Jackson, Clifton Middle School principal. "He is a professional, calm, and a asset to students and their families, and we are excited for him to serve as our new School Resource Officer."
Montes has a background in psychology and knowledge and experience working with individuals of all ages.
"We are excited to welcome Officer Thomas Montes to Monrovia Unified," Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said. "We are positive that he will provide excellent support to our schools and to our students."
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
