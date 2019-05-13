News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Days - This Weekend - Featuring Monrovia Students
This Friday through Sunday is Monrovia Days, and on Saturday the Parade will feature students from Monrovia Unified schools, as well as civic leaders and a variety of organizations that serve the city.
During the celebration Monrovia Unified will showcase its award-winning programs such as robotics, ceramics, and performing arts with on-stage student performances. There will also be a variety of family-friendly attractions, entertainment, games, and carnival rides.
Tickets are available at MonroviaDays.org; single-day tickets, unlimited two-day wristbands, and unlimited three-day wristbands are available. Day-of tickets will be sold at Library Park.
The district is partnering with the city, Centre Stage Theatre, and the Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley to host the festival.
For more information, contact the City of Monrovia Public Services Department at 256-8246.
Schedule:
Friday, May 17
5 to 10 p.m.
Student performances: 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Parade: 10 a.m.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
