This Kitty Is a Ray of Sunshine

Sunshine (A475686) is a ray of, well, sunshine! This 5-year-old beauty tends to stay at the back of her kennel. She’s probably a little confused about all of the meowing as she was only found stray in Pasadena a few days ago and brought to Pasadena Humane. When you pet the top of her head she immediately melts from reserved to affectionate. She rolls on her side and back happily, and invites chin scratches and full body pets. She’s a sweet girl who is more interested in you than she is treats or toys. She’s looking for a home with affectionate people and a reprieve from the shelter stay.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
*** It’s all the excitement of a summer music festival with a name to match (but a lot more cats) — it’s Catapalooza! Come on down to the Pasadena Humane Society on Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th for a FREE cat adoption weekend! Thanks to the Pet Care Foundation all adoption fees for cats are covered, and include the spay and neuter, microchip, and vaccines. Much like a music festival, you can check out the “lineup” (adoptable cats) in advance at pasadenahumane.org/pets.
