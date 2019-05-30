Problems at the Monrovia Weekly

According to an article in the Monrovia Weekly, the paper has undertaken a transformation that "involved consolidating our news and information resources and devoting more space to regional news, albeit at the risk of scaling back our local coverage."
But apparently Monrovians were not wild about the change. The article continues: "[I]t has become abundantly clear that you want and need LOCAL Monrovia news each week in our newspapers. And you want it NOW." So the paper is planning a community forum (no date set yet) "to discuss these very issues." https://is.gd/dgHgO1
- Brad Haugaard
Unfortunately, the Weekly has deteriorated in its content, its accuracy, and its writing. In addition, the quality of the paper used for publishing has gotten much worse over the years.ReplyDelete