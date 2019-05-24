News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Bella Sera


Lunch recently at Bella Sera, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. Got the Bacon Stacked Scallops for $26 and my wife and I shared a bottle of sparkling water for $7. Delicious!

- Brad Haugaard
