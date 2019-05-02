Monrovia Police: Purse Stolen from Car; Drunks and More Drunks; Money Bag Snatched; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for April 25 – May 1. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 379 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Residential Burglary
On April 26 at 9:10 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Walnut called police to report their apartment had been burglarized. Someone entered the apartment through the back door and took a laptop computer, two purses and a wallet. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On April 26 at 3:03 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. During the investigation, he obtained consent to search the vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Defrauding an Innkeeper
On April 26 at 9:08 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft. A male subject used a credit card to check into a room and proceeded to make several charges to the room. The hotel employee realized the credit card did not go through and confronted the subject; he fled without paying. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
On April 26 at 9:35 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported that sometime while he was shopping in the store, his vehicle was taken from the parking lot. The investigation in ongoing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
On April 26 at 10:04 p.m., three subjects were reported arguing and causing a disturbance in the street near Lemon and Bradbury. Officers responded and contacted the subjects. Officers discovered that one of the subjects had an unsheathed, fixed-blade knife on his person. He was arrested for the weapon offense and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication
On April 27 at 1:43 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Nido called to report a subject yelling in the street. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 27 at 2:24 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Foothill called police to report a vehicle burglary. She heard her car alarm sounding, went outside and discovered her purse was taken from her vehicle. Officers responded and checked the area, but no suspect was located. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On April 27 at 2:24 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of Myrtle and Longden. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was determined to be driving under the influence. The subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication / No Bail Warrants – Suspect Arrested
On April 27 at 10:16 a.m., a business owner in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject in the alley yelling. Officers arrived and found the subject heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. A computer check revealed he had two no-bail warrants out for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 27 at 11:00 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. Duarte walked outside his home and discovered someone had burglarized his vehicle sometime during the night. It is unknown how the suspect gained entry to the vehicle, but several personal items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 27 at 8:25 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Evergreen. A motorist was traveling west across Mountain from the Walmart shopping center to the Home Depot shopping center. Another motorist was traveling south on Mountain, approaching the Home Depot entrance. The drivers did not see one another and collided. An investigation was conducted and a report was taken.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On April 27 at 10:28 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Foothill called to report a disturbing subject. Officers arrived, located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety or the safety of others. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On April 28 at 7:07 p.m., a caller reported a collision in the area of Myrtle and Central. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The driver at fault displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety test were conducted and a DUI investigation was started. The subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Solo Vehicle Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
On April 28 at 8:24 p.m., a caller reported seeing a vehicle drive off the 210 Freeway and down the embankment. Officers responded, searched the area and located the vehicle with the assistance of an airship. The driver was not injured and displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Since this occurred on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol responded and conducted the DUI investigation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On April 28 at 9:00 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Maurice called to report a verbal disturbance at a neighboring home. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects. After a thorough investigation, it was determined domestic violence did occur and the primary aggressor was arrested and taken into custody. An Emergency Protective Order was granted.
Bicycle Theft
On April 29 at 12:03 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called police to report a theft. The resident received an email from his property management regarding a break-in at the storage area. The victim walked to his storage unit and saw his bicycle had been taken. Investigation continuing.
Municipal Code Violation
On April 29, at 7:45 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when she saw two subjects in possession of open containers of alcohol. The officer contacted the subjects and issued them citations for possession alcohol in a park.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 30 at 5:39 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called police to report a vehicle burglary. The victim left his backpack inside his vehicle, which was parked in the carport. Someone smashed one of the windows on the vehicle and removed the backpack. Investigation continuing.
Robbery
On April 30 at 11:51 a.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report a robbery that just occurred. A male subject was walking out of the store with a bank bag in his hands. A male suspect approached him and forcefully grabbed the bank bag from the victim’s hands and fled, running north through the parking lot and out of sight. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
On May 1 at 3:06 a.m., an officer stopped a bicycle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Olive. The subject had a warrant for his arrest and was found to have methamphetamine in the pocket of his pants. The subject was arrested.
Burglary
On May 1 at 10:21 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding a commercial burglary. Several items of merchandise were stolen from a display case. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
On May 1 at 12:32 p.m., a victim reported her wallet stolen from inside her purse while in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The suspect used a credit card belonging to the victim shortly after the theft. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
On May 1 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male suspect who had just stolen merchandise from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect left in a vehicle, but the reporting party was able to retrieve a license plate number. This investigation is continuing.
