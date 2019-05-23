News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

New Starbucks Open




The new Starbucks at the corner of Huntington and Magnolia is open. Very open, lots of seating inside and out, plus a drive through lane. Because of this there was not as much ch parking as I expected. Still, very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
