Hotel Planned for Myrtle Next to Train Station? Sales Tax Study; Air Strippers

Before its Tuesday, May 7 meeting (https://is.gd/JmZwEG) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Hold a 5 p.m. session to study a possible sales tax for Monrovia. (Max out our sales tax so Monrovia gets to keep the money instead of letting the county max it out and letting it get the money.) https://is.gd/miABrM
~ Hold a 5:45 p.m. closed session (https://is.gd/c31KBJ) about the three properties on the west side of Myrtle just north of the train station. The report indicates that Hotels International (Is that actually "Choice Hotels International"?) is interested in the properties.
~ In the same closed session discuss price and terms of the property at 347 Highland Place, a residential property up next to the Wilderness Area.
~ In a second study session at 6:45 p.m. discuss "2019-2020 City Council Appointments."
~ Then -- we're finally getting to the regular 7:30 p.m. meeting -- consider awarding a $343,240 contract to RC Foster Corporation to rehab Air Stripper Towers 1 & 2. These devices use air to strip contaminants out of our water supply. https://is.gd/27U85E
