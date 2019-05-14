Bubbles Goes With the Flow - And Catapalooza!

I like going out on the Wiggle Waggle Waggin’ on the weekends with my friends. I get to meet so many different people, even kids, who like to pet me! I have a wonderful temperament so I just go with the flow and get along with everyone. I also really like to play with my other dog friends, small or big they all get the same love from me. Come visit me at the Pasadena Humane Society today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
It’s all the excitement of a summer music festival with a name to match (but a lot more cats) — it’s Catapalooza! Come on down to the Pasadena Humane Society on Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th for a FREE cat adoption weekend! Thanks to the Pet Care Foundation all adoption fees for cats are covered, and include the spay and neuter, microchip, and vaccines.
Much like a music festival, you can check out the “lineup” (adoptable cats) in advance at pasadenahumane.org/pets.
Source: Pasadena Humane Society press release
- Brad Haugaard
