Is Hartford, Connecticut, Interested in Monrovia's Idlewild House?

The Hartford Courant - the newspaper for Hartford, Connecticut - apparently finds Monrovia real estate an interesting topic. This story in the Courant is about Monrovia's Idlewild house: https://is.gd/x3vHmK

Actually, my guess is that because Monrovia Nursery (home office in Azusa) has a nursery in Hartford County, Connecticut, the newspaper's computer picked up the story and ran with it simply because the word "Monrovia" appeared in it. Computers gone goofy.

- Brad Haugaard
