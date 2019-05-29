Soapbox Derby May Make Comeback in Monrovia; Sidewalk CPR; Etc.

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Monrovia resident Jeff Hunt is working to revive the Soapbox Derby, in partnership with Hot Rods Forever, which coordinates an annual Monrovia car show. The event will be a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills and is planned for Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, contact Soapbox Derby, LLC, at 205-4786.
~ Sidewalk CPR Day Thursday, June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Library Park. Learn Hands-Only CPR in just five minutes from the pros. For more information contact Captain Chris Huson at 256-8119 or chuson@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ The city's public works inspector, engineering technician, and senior administrative assistant will now have office hours instead of only being available by appointment. The new hours, starting Monday, June 3, are: Mondays and Thursdays - 7 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays - 1 to 2 p.m.
~ The City Council will hold a budget study session today, Wednesday, at 5 p.m. to review proposed 2019/21 spending.
~ New GoMonrovia pricing begins June 1 - $2.50 shared rides, $5 classic rides, and still 50 cents to and from the Gold Line and Old Town Monrovia.
~ The fourth Neighborhoods Treasure features Japanese Americans in Monrovia. Families like the Uyedas, Tsuneishi, Asanos, Kurimiyas and others built strawberry farms, grocery stores, fruit stands, and more. The celebration and block party will be Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at 300 W Cypress. Art unveiling, free food, games, giveaways, city booths. RSVP here: https://is.gd/eyCyT7 or call the City at 932-5563.
- Brad Haugaard
