What to Do With Sales Tax Money? Spicer New Mayor Pro Tem; Etc.

~ The proposal to raise Monrovia's sales tax (to keep the tax money out of the county's hands) is proceeding, but what to do with the money? Ideas:
- Achieve a AAA Rating (cheaper borrowing costs for city)
- Upgrade the Community Center
- Give money back to residents by lowering the municipal services bill
- Invest in capital upgrades: parks, facilities and infrastructure
- Affordable housing, community based organizations, and schools.
~ Old Town Monrovia has a new website, www.monroviaoldtown.org, which has a listing of all the shops, businesses, and restaurants with links to the merchants website, direct dialing on your mobile device, and directions to convenient parking.
~ Memorial Day Poppies are available for a donation at the Library's Circulation Desk The poppies are handmade by veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation and 100% of donations go to help local veterans and their families. For more information, contact Mabel Cross, Adult Services Librarian, at 256-8262 or mcross@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ Friends of the Monrovia Public Library's annual Spring Book Sale will be held during Monrovia Days in the Library Community Room.
- Friday, 5/17 noon-5 p.m.
- Saturday, 5/18 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, 5/19 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
- $5 BAG SALE Sunday, 4-5 p.m.
~ Grab four of your friends for a pie eating contest at Monrovia Days, Saturday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Library Park. Each team member must eat a pie before the next team member does the same, and so on. Kind of a pie-eating relay race. Made possible by the support of Merengue Bakery and Cafe.
1st Place: $300
2nd Place: $150
3rd Prize: $50
~ Brush inspections coming up on or after Monday, May 13. Athens will provide free bins from May 1 - June 30 for residents in the brush zone. If you need one call 256-8109 and the Fire Department will coordinate bin delivery.
~ SoCalGas will be burying gas lines deeper underground along Melrose Avenue (between Hillcrest and Scenic) and portions of Scenic Drive during the next 6-8 weeks. With the city pulverizing the street it just seemed the smart thing to do to have the lines further down.
- Brad Haugaard
use the revenue from the sales tax to eliminate the parking fee at the Gold Line Station.ReplyDelete