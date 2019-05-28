News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sir Jamie Looking for a New Home

Sir Jamie (A475591) celebrated Memorial Day this year by attending the La Cañada Flintridge Memorial Day parade. He went with the Pasadena Humane Society’s Wiggle Waggle Waggin’ volunteers and a few other dog buddies. Despite his regal demeanor, he enjoyed the festivities. He particularly liked being petted by tons of new people who thought his wrinkly Chinese Sharpei face was adorable. Sir Jamie is a 4-year-old who was found roaming around Glendale about a month ago. He’s now at Pasadena Humane looking for a new home, with new trusting friends, so he can prove his loyalty.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.  Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.  Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
